CarTrade IPO: Experts predict up to 25% listing gain from the public issue

Speaking on the listing gain expected from CarTrade IPO; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The major disappointing factor from CarTrade was that its IPO is 100 per cent OFS therefore no money will go into business for future expansion while high competition and low entry barriers are other risk factors. As the market is interested in new edge technology stocks whereas anchor book and HNIs subscription were decent for the CarTrade IPO, so we can expect a listing gain of around 10-15 per cent but we advise only aggressive investors to hold this company for the long term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}