CarTrade IPO GMP: CarTrade Tech share allotment process is likely to get finalised today. So, those who bid for the public issue worth ₹2,998.51 crore are anxiously waiting for the announcement of CarTrade IPO allotment. However, bidders are keeping their eye on the grey market too. For such bidders, CarTrade IPO GMP today is ₹260, ₹40 up from its yesterday's share price in the grey market. According to market observers, CarTrade IPO GMP has been oscillating in the range of ₹200 to ₹250 for the last seven days, which means grey market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.

CarTrade IPO grey market premium

According to market observers, CarTrade shares started trading in the grey market at a premium of around ₹175. After that till closure of CarTrade IPO bidding, this premium went up to ₹250. But, after the closure of CarTrade IPO subscription, it came down to around ₹200 to ₹210, which was obvious as share price comes down after the closure of a public issue. But, CarTrade IPO grey market premium continued to remain above ₹200. Market observers went on to add that CarTrade IPO GMP remaining in the range of ₹200 to ₹250 indicates that the market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.

What this GMP means

Market observers said that CarTrade IPO GMP today is ₹260 against its price band of ₹1585 to ₹1618. This means, grey market is expecting CarTrade IPO listing at around ₹1878 ( ₹1618 + ₹260) — near 15 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

Highlighting the fundamentals that may augur well for CarTrade IPO; Abhay Doshi, founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Company posted total income of ₹2815 million in FY 2021 with adjusted EBITDA margins of 27.62 per cent. Price to sales is almost 30 times, which is way higher than global listed peers." However, he maintained that the issue looks expensively priced at ₹1585 to ₹1618 price band.

