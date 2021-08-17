CarTrade IPO GMP: What grey market signaling ahead of share allotment

According to market observers, CarTrade shares started trading in the grey market at a premium of around ₹175. After that till closure of CarTrade IPO bidding, this premium went up to ₹250. But, after the closure of CarTrade IPO subscription, it came down to around ₹200 to ₹210, which was obvious as share price comes down after the closure of a public issue. But, CarTrade IPO grey market premium continued to remain above ₹200. Market observers went on to add that CarTrade IPO GMP remaining in the range of ₹200 to ₹250 indicates that the market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.