CarTrade IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CarTrade IPO allotment date: CarTrade Tech share allotment is expected to happen today. So, those who bid for the CarTrade IPO are advised to check their IPO application status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of CarTrade IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

CarTrade IPO allotment date: CarTrade Tech share allotment is expected to happen today. So, those who bid for the CarTrade IPO are advised to check their IPO application status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of CarTrade IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

CarTrade IPO links {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CarTrade IPO links Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For convenience to the CarTrade IPO bidders, they have an option to login at the direct link of both BSE and Link Intime. Those who want to check their application status online, can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

CarTrade IPO allotment status check at BSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned earlier, CarTrade IPO bidders can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and check their application status online.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter your CarTrade IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your CarTrade IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CarTrade IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

As mentioned earlier, a bidder can check its IPO application status online by either logging in at BSE website or at the Link Intime's website. So, for those bidders, who want to check their application online at Link Intime's website, they can login at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select CarTrade IPO at the space specified for IPO name;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your CarTrade IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}