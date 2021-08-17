CarTrade IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

CarTrade IPO allotment date: CarTrade Tech share allotment is expected to happen today. So, those who bid for the CarTrade IPO are advised to check their IPO application status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of CarTrade IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
CarTrade IPO links
CarTrade IPO allotment status check at BSE
As mentioned earlier, CarTrade IPO bidders can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and check their application status online.
Here is step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
3] Enter your CarTrade IPO application number;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your CarTrade IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
CarTrade IPO allotment status check at Link Intime
As mentioned earlier, a bidder can check its IPO application status online by either logging in at BSE website or at the Link Intime's website. So, for those bidders, who want to check their application online at Link Intime's website, they can login at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Here is step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select CarTrade IPO at the space specified for IPO name;
3] Enter your PAN card details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
