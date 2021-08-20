CarTrade lists at 2% discount to issue price

"At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 4.4x P/BV and 29.6x EV/Sales and 73.4x P/E if we exclude accounting adjustments for deferred tax and attribute it on equity, then the asking price is at a P/E of around 199.26x to its FY21 earnings with a market cap of Rs.74,159.5 million which shows the issue is priced exorbitantly. However, considering the future prospect of the company, it is also placed at a sweet spot as the first mover advantage", said Anand Rathi in a note to its investors.