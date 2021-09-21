CarTrade share price down 15% below IPO price. But analysts remain bullish

Advising investors to buy CarTrade shares for long-term; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "CarTrade is a digital platform for second hand car market, which is expected to grow from current $27 billion to $50 billion by 2026 — delivering CARG growth of 15 per cent. Since, second hand car market is expected to almost double from its current size, CarTrade may also get benefit of this business volume growth. Since, the stock is around 15 per cent below its issue price of ₹1618 apiece, one should start accumulating this counter and every dip from now should be seen as buying opportunity." However, Avinash Gorakshkar maintained that position has to be for long-term. He said that CarTrade is a digital platform, which is properly established and its business volume is expected to grow many folds as unlock theme is fast gaining momentum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}