CarTrade share price jumps 6% as analysts see potential for value creation in Sobek acquisition3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM IST
CarTrade share price: Experts see potential for value creation over the medium term in this acquisition depending on growth delivery. At ₹285 crore net revenue, CarTrade paid 1.45x revenue multiple for this acquisition while also becoming a stronger New and Used car classifieds business.
CarTrade Tech share price rallied more than 6% on Tuesday, with the stock hitting an intraday high of ₹518.00 apiece on the BSE.
