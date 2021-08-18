Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >CarTrade shares GMP dips ahead of listing

CarTrade shares GMP dips ahead of listing

Premium
CarTrade IPO GMP: Market observers said that such volatility in the CarTrade share price in grey market ahead of listing was expected and maintained that CarTrade IPO listing gains will be moderate to reasonable.
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • CarTrade GMP today is 175 — 85 below from its yesterday's morning price

CarTrade IPO GMP: After oscillating in the range of 200 to 250 for around one week, CarTrade IPO grey market premium (GMP) has come down below 200 today. CarTrade GMP today is 175 — 85 below from its yesterday's morning price. According to market observers, shares of CarTrade Tech tanked in the grey market yesterday as it was once available in the grey market at a premium of 125. They said that such volatility in the CarTrade share price in grey market ahead of listing was expected and maintained that CarTrade IPO listing gains will be moderate to reasonable — a message that grey market is indicating.

CarTrade IPO GMP: After oscillating in the range of 200 to 250 for around one week, CarTrade IPO grey market premium (GMP) has come down below 200 today. CarTrade GMP today is 175 — 85 below from its yesterday's morning price. According to market observers, shares of CarTrade Tech tanked in the grey market yesterday as it was once available in the grey market at a premium of 125. They said that such volatility in the CarTrade share price in grey market ahead of listing was expected and maintained that CarTrade IPO listing gains will be moderate to reasonable — a message that grey market is indicating.

CarTrade IPO grey market premium

CarTrade IPO grey market premium

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Market observers said that dip in CarTrade share price in grey market after the share allotment was expected. Since, there is still 5 full days left for likely listing of the public issue, we can expect some recovery in the CarTrade share price in the grey market. They said that after the allotment of shares, CarTrade shares went down in the grey market and in evening yesterday, its shares were available at a premium of 125 — lowest CarTrade GMP since it became available for trade in grey market. However, they were happy with CarTrade GMP today being at 175 and expected some more gains in upcoming days.

What this CarTrade GMP mean

According to market observers, CarTrade IPO GMP today at 175 means the grey market is expecting CarTrade share listing at around 1793 ( 1618 + 175) — around 10 per cent higher from its issue price of 1585 to 1618 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an official data. It's financials of the company that matters most. They advised bidders to rely on the company's balance sheet.

Highlighting the fundamentals that augurs well for CarTrade IPO; Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Shares) of 22.06 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 73.35 with a market cap of 7,416 crore. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the Company."

The tentative CarTrade IPO listing date is 23rd August 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Seven things to keep in mind about money before your ne ...

Premium

This is the ONLY foreign card issuer following RBI's data rules

Premium

How a secondary loan market will benefit banks

Premium

Is exports the new white knight for our economy?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!