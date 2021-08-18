CarTrade shares GMP dips ahead of listing

Market observers said that dip in CarTrade share price in grey market after the share allotment was expected. Since, there is still 5 full days left for likely listing of the public issue, we can expect some recovery in the CarTrade share price in the grey market. They said that after the allotment of shares, CarTrade shares went down in the grey market and in evening yesterday, its shares were available at a premium of ₹125 — lowest CarTrade GMP since it became available for trade in grey market. However, they were happy with CarTrade GMP today being at ₹175 and expected some more gains in upcoming days.