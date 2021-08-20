CarTrade shares: Should you sell, buy or hold after stock makes weak debut?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CarTrade shares had a weak debut at Indian stock market today. The multi-channel auto platform provider company stock listed at ₹1,599.80 — ₹18.20 below its issue price of ₹1618 per equity share. But, the stock went on to nosedive after listing and made its intraday low of ₹1481. According to stock market experts, weak listing doesn't mean weak company or bad stock. They said that market mood for the last one week was choppy and in the last three days, it became sideways to negative. This market mood played a major role in weak debut of CarTrade shares at Indian bourses. They said that the issue was overpriced and was 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature. So, HNIs are expected to chip-in in the open market in next one to two days. They advised long-term investors to buy the counter at current market price and hold it for at least 6 months.

Speaking on the fundamentals suggesting recovery in CarTrade shares in long term; Saurabh Jain, Area Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "This weak listing is due to the negative mood of the markets for the last three days. Otherwise there is nothing wrong in the company. In fact, 100 per cent OFS and issue being priced at reasonably higher levels was also a major reason for weak listing of the public issue. However, company is in profit and in coming times, we can expect some recovery in the stock once its price gets stablised." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the fundamentals suggesting recovery in CarTrade shares in long term; Saurabh Jain, Area Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "This weak listing is due to the negative mood of the markets for the last three days. Otherwise there is nothing wrong in the company. In fact, 100 per cent OFS and issue being priced at reasonably higher levels was also a major reason for weak listing of the public issue. However, company is in profit and in coming times, we can expect some recovery in the stock once its price gets stablised."

Advising investors to wait for next one to two trade sessions; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue was overpriced and 100 per cent OFS in nature. So, HNIs were expecting weak listing of CarTrade shares. Since, it has opened below its issue price and is still below its issue price, HNIs may chip in next one to two days. So, one should wait for the issue price to stablise in next one to two days after listing and then decide on future course of action."

