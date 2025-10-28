CarTrade Tech Q2 Results: Profit zooms 109% YoY to ₹64 crore; highest-ever revenue recorded

CarTrade Tech Limited reported a 109% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company's PAT stood at ₹64.08 crores. It also recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹222.14 crores, which represents a 29% increase from the same period last year. This financial performance underscores CarTrade Tech's robust growth trajectory in the competitive digital marketplace ecosystem.

According to an exchange filing, CarTrade Tech's consolidated financial results for Q2FY26 also reveal a remarkable 94% year-on-year growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), amounting to ₹63.60 crores. The company's profit before tax (PBT) also saw a substantial increase of 115% year-on-year, reaching ₹79.93 crores.

H1 Performance For the first half of fiscal year 2026, CarTrade Tech reported a total income of ₹420.64 crores, reflecting a 28% year-on-year growth. The company's EBITDA for the half-year period stood at ₹107.10 crores, marking a 96% increase from the previous year. The PBT for H1FY26 was ₹136.84 crores, up by 122% year-on-year, while the PAT reached ₹111.14 crores, a 107% increase compared to H1FY25. These results demonstrate CarTrade Tech's sustained financial momentum and its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

Segment-wise Results The company's segment performance for Q2FY26 indicates strong growth across its various business units. The Consumer Group achieved a 37% year-on-year increase in revenue and an 82% rise in PAT, while the Remarketing Business posted a 23% growth in revenue and a 30% increase in PAT. Notably, OLX India, a key component of CarTrade Tech's portfolio, reported a 17% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 213% surge in profits, driven by operational efficiencies and strategic synergies.

Operational highlights for the quarter include CarTrade Tech's ability to attract approximately 85 million average monthly unique visitors, with 95% of the traffic being organic. This underscores the company's strong brand equity and leadership in content. Additionally, CarTrade Tech has expanded its physical presence to over 500 locations across India, including Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure & Signature dealers, and OLX India franchisees, enhancing its pan-India network and last-mile connectivity.

Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder of CarTrade Tech, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, stating, “We are delighted to deliver yet another record quarter with strong growth across all our businesses. The consistent momentum in revenues and profitability reflects the strength of our diversified digital ecosystem and the focus on operational excellence. This quarter, our revenues grew by 29% year-on-year to ₹222 crores, and profits rose by 109% to ₹64 crores, marking our highest-ever performance."

We remain committed to sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders, he added.

