Cartrade Tech share price falls 5% after proposed deal with Girnar Software called off

Cartrade Tech share price plunged nearly 4.75% to ₹3,025.10 apiece after the company announced that the preliminary discussions with Girnar Software had been called off.

In an exchange filing dated November 27, the company informed that both the parties have mutually decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction at this stage.

“This is further to our earlier intimation dated November 11, 2025, wherein CarTrade Tech Limited (“the Company”) had informed the Stock Exchanges that it was in preliminary discussions with Girnar Software Private Limited regarding a potential consolidation opportunity in the automotive classifieds businesses (CarDekho and BikeDekho) in India,” the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company further said that it continues to remain fully focused on strengthening its existing portfolio of businesses across its platforms (CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India, and Shriram Automall).

“We believe that our current businesses have strong fundamentals, operate in a large and expanding Total Addressable Market (TAM), and provide significant headroom for growth. The Company will continue to pursue its strategic roadmap, drive product and technology innovation, and enhance value across its diversified ecosystem,” the company added.

Cartrade Tech share price overview Cartrade Tech stock opened at ₹3,174.60 in early morning session on Thursday, as compared to previous close of ₹3,175.80 on Wednesday. At 11:10 am, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹3,011 apiece.

However, looking at the share price trend of the company, shares have gained over 14.57% in last one month. In fact, the stock has doubled its investors wealth by giving multibagger returns of 101.64% in just six months.

The scrip has shown strong performance as it has ascended nearly 103.44% since its listing in 2021 despite market volatility.

(This is a developing story)

