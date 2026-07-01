Cartrade Tech share price jumps 6%. Nomura sees more big upside

Cartrade share price jumped 6.29% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after international brokerage firm Nomura reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock and increased its target price to ₹3,286 from ₹2,740. The revised target suggests a potential upside of around 22% from the current market price.

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The stock opened at ₹2,701 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹2,693 on Tuesday. Cartrade share price touched an intraday high of ₹2,870 on NSE on 1 July.

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Nomura remains bullish on Cartrade share price The brokerage highlighted improved medium-term growth prospects for OLX, supported by stronger monetisation, the addition of new revenue streams, and continued margin expansion.

Nomura noted that Cartrade Tech rolled out used-car financing in partnership with IDFC First Bank in June 2026. It pointed out that financing penetration in the used-car segment remains relatively low at 20–30%, compared with around 80% in the new-car market, and expects the financing offering to be gradually expanded to other used-vehicle categories.

The brokerage believes OLX is well positioned for sustained growth, given its base of around 30 million monthly active users and its share of nearly 63% of used-car listings. Based on the Elite programmes and verification plans launched so far, Nomura estimates that OLX has the potential to more than double its FY26 revenue with a modest 5% adoption rate.

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It added that this projection excludes potential contributions from financing, escrow services, and logistics. Given OLX’s asset-light business model, Nomura expects margins to improve further over the medium term.

Reflecting its more optimistic outlook, Nomura raised its revenue growth estimates for OLX to 25% for FY27 and 30% for FY28, up from its earlier forecasts of 22% and 25%, respectively. It also increased its margin projections to 39.4% for FY27 and 44.1% for FY28, compared with previous estimates of 39% and 41%.

The brokerage also introduced FY29 projections, forecasting 30% revenue growth and a 48% margin for OLX. As a result of these revisions, Nomura increased its consolidated EBITDA and earnings per share estimates by 1–5%. Additionally, it initiated FY29 forecasts for the consolidated business, projecting 20% revenue growth and 30% year-on-year EPS growth.

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“For OLX, we raise FY27/28F revenue growth to 25%/30% (22%/25% earlier) and margins to 39.4%/44.1% (39%/41% earlier) and introduce FY29F with 30% revenue growth and 48% margins. Thus, our consolidated EBITDA/EPS is up by 1-5%, and we introduce FY29F with 20% revenue growth and 30% y-y EPS growth. The stock is trading at ~29x FY28F adjusted EBITDA, which we think is attractive given ~32% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29F. We maintain our target EV/EBITDA at 32x for Consumer/OLX and roll forward valuation to Sep-27F (Jun-27F earlier) leading to a higher TP of INR3,286 (2,740 earlier),” the brokerage firm said.

Cartrade share price trend Cartrade share price has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 9% in a week and 60% in a year.

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Furthermore, the stock has delivered 67% returns in a year and multibagger returns of 486.53% returns in three years.

The stock was listed on the exchanges on 20 August 2021 at an issue price of ₹1,600 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.