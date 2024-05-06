CarTrade Tech share price spikes 14% after Q4 net profit jumps 50% YoY
CarTrade Tech Q4 Results: CarTrade Tech posted a net profit of ₹22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, rising 50.5% from ₹14.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
CarTrade Tech shares spiked 14% after the company reported a sharp jump of 50% in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. CarTrade Tech shares rallied as much as 14.02% to ₹855.00 apiece on the BSE.
