CarTrade Tech share price target raised on bullish outlook; analysts see 45% upside
CarTrade Tech share price surged 6% as JM Financial upped target price to ₹1,120, foreseeing 45% upside. Brokerage predicts OEM ad spending to outpace auto sector revenue growth in FY25 with supply normalising.
CarTrade Tech share price jumped by more than 6% on Friday as domestic brokerage JM Financial raised its target price by 10% to ₹1,120 from ₹1,020, citing a potential upside of 45% for the firm. The firm has retained its 'buy' recommendation for the used vehicle dealers company shares. CarTrade Tech share price today opened at ₹774.65 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹823.55 and an intraday low of ₹771.55.
