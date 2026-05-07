CarTrade Tech shares climb 17% to 2-month high after strong Q4 results

CarTrade Tech, one of India’s largest online classifieds and auto auction platforms, has been making remarkable strides on Dalal Street since the start of May and has continued the momentum in Thursday's trade, May 7, with the stock surging another 17% to hit a two-month high.

The rally came after the company delivered a robust performance in both Q4 and FY26, helping the stock record its biggest intraday jump in over six months.

For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹70.85 crore, marking a 54% year-on-year jump, driven by strong growth across its consumer group, remarketing, and OLX India businesses.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were CarTrade Tech's Q4 FY26 financial highlights? ⌵ CarTrade Tech reported a net profit of ₹70.85 crore, a 54% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations grew 17% YoY to ₹220.75 crore, with EBITDA improving 55% to ₹71.65 crore and operating margins expanding to 35%. 2 How did CarTrade Tech perform in the full fiscal year FY26? ⌵ For FY26, CarTrade Tech achieved its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹870 crore, a 22% YoY growth. EBITDA rose 70% YoY to ₹257 crore with margins at 33%, and net profit increased 68% YoY to ₹244 crore. 3 What drove the recent 17% surge in CarTrade Tech's stock price? ⌵ The stock surged 17% to a two-month high following the company's robust Q4 and FY26 financial results, which showed significant year-on-year growth in profit, revenue, and EBITDA. 4 What is CarTrade Tech's strategy for future growth? ⌵ CarTrade Tech plans to focus on building AI-led products and future-ready technology platforms to enhance customer experience, improve efficiencies, and strengthen market leadership in the mobility and classifieds ecosystem. 5 How has CarTrade Tech's stock performed historically despite recent volatility? ⌵ Despite a recent correction, CarTrade Tech's stock remains significantly higher, trading 137% above its price from two years ago and 340% higher over the past three years.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹220.75 crore, up 17% YoY, while EBITDA improved sharply by 55% to ₹71.65 crore. Operating margins also expanded to 35%.

For FY26, the company delivered its highest-ever annual revenue, profit, and margins. Revenue for the fiscal year stood at ₹870 crore, reflecting a strong 22% YoY growth, while EBITDA rose 70% YoY to ₹257 crore, with EBITDA margins at 33%. Net profit increased 68% YoY to ₹244 crore.

The company, in its earnings filing, said it engaged 76 million average monthly unique visitors during Q4FY26, with organic traffic accounting for 95%.

It now operates across more than 540 physical locations, including Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure, and Signature dealerships, along with OLX India franchise outlets.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade Tech, said, "Our businesses continue to benefit from strong consumer engagement, category leadership, deep dealer relationships, and a predominantly organic traffic model."

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on building AI-led products and future-ready technology platforms that enhance customer experience, improve efficiencies, and further strengthen our market leadership across the mobility and classifieds ecosystem," he further said.

Also Read | Polycab India share price jumps over 6% after strong Q4 results

CarTrade Tech rebounds 18% in May The shares have rebounded sharply in May, gaining 18% after remaining under pressure for a prolonged period.

After hitting a record high of ₹3,290 apiece in November 2025, the stock witnessed sharp profit booking, which later turned into a prolonged correction that continued through April, resulting in a cumulative decline of 47%.

Despite the steep correction, the stock’s long-term gains remain impressive, as it still trades 137% higher over the last two years and 340% higher over the past three years.

Also Read | Navratna PSU BEL announces date for Q4 results and dividend. Details here