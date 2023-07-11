CarTrade Tech shares rise over 14% on plans to buy OLX India's auto business1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST
CarTrade Tech saw a 14% increase in share price after announcing the acquisition of OLX India's vehicle sales division for ₹537 crore.
CarTrade Tech share price surged over 14% on Tuesday's trade following the announcement that the company would buy OLX India's vehicle sales division for ₹537 crore. CarTrade Tech shares opened at intraday low of ₹521.95 apiece on BSE.
