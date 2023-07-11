CarTrade Tech shares rise over 14% on plans to buy OLX India's auto business

“This is to inform you that on July 10, 2023 CarTrade Tech Limited (the “Company") has entered into a share purchase agreement with M/s Sobek Auto India Private Limited (“Sobek"), and its holding company OLX India B.V. for acquisition of 100% stake of Sobek from OLX India B.V. subject to completion of certain conditions and on the terms and conditions agreed between the parties in the share purchase agreement," said the company in an exchange filing.

