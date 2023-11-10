CarTrade Tech stock jumps over 14% to 52-week high on robust Q2 earnings
CarTrade Tech's Q2FY24 performance impressed investors, leading to a more than 14% surge in its share price. The company reported a net profit of ₹13 crore, a 130% increase from the same period last year, and a net revenue of ₹147 crore, a 44% jump from Q2 FY23.
CarTrade Tech, a multi-channel auto platform provider, saw its share price skyrocket over 14% to hit a new 52-week high in today's trade following the company's Q2FY24 earnings announcement.
