This kitchen sink maker's rally faces its toughest test: Trump’s tariffs

Deven Kulkarni, senior analyst at portfolio manager Marcellus Investment Managers, which still owns Carysil in some of their funds, highlighted that “At 25% tariff, it is still cheaper than its peers in Europe (subject to a 15% tariff) and Canada (subject to a 35% tariff). However, at a 50% tariff, we expect it will give up some of its margins to protect the business".