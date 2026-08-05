'CAS isn't a bad idea, but...': Why Nithin Kamath says India's closing auction is exposing deeper market cracks

As BSE and NSE introduced the Closing Auction Session (CAS) on Monday, Nithin Kamath, CEO and Founder of Zerodha, said, ‘it's not a bad idea’ but argued that the sharp closing price swings seen since its launch expose deeper structural weaknesses in India's markets rather than flaws in the auction mechanism itself
In a social media post on Wednesday, Kamath points out, “Most large global markets have some form of closing auction. A large amount of institutional activity, especially from passive funds and other benchmark-tracking investors, happens near the close.”
The aim is to enable better price discovery and to make it easier to execute large orders without abruptly moving prices. “But the price dislocations we have seen over the last few days highlight some of the structural problems that are specific to the Indian markets.”
Closing auctions are most effective in markets with deep liquidity and a broad mix of participants, including market makers and arbitrageurs. These players help eliminate pricing discrepancies across cash, futures, ETFs, and exchanges by exploiting arbitrage opportunities.
This ability to arbitrage is much more limited in India, the Zerodha boss asserts.
CAS is not the reason for these structural limitations, but it makes them more apparent, he says and adds, “The timing of its rollout is also unfortunate, because the RBI’s new norms on capital-market exposure, which limit banks’ exposure to capital-market activities, are going live at the same time.”
There might be tweaks required in how CAS itself works, he notes and adds, “But the larger issue of our markets being shallow is a complicated problem to solve. It requires building an ecosystem that encourages all kinds of traders and investors, with different time horizons, to participate easily.”
Making shorting and securities lending easier, reducing distortions between instruments, and encouraging genuine market-making would be a good place to start, he concludes
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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