Cash isn’t trash compared to stocks and bonds

In contrast, there could be plenty of downside. Consider a situation where next year a massive stimulus plan is enacted and a vaccine against the new coronavirus becomes widely available, the combination of which makes the economy really hum, while the Federal Reserve steadfastly keeps short-term rates near zero. If that pushed the yield on the 10-year to 2.5%, the 10-year note would lose about 16% of its value. Short-term Treasurys don’t carry anything like those downside risks, and their yields aren’t substantially lower than their long-term counterparts—the three-month bill’s is 0.1%. A number of high-yield savings accounts have interest rates that approach or exceed the yield on the 10-year note.