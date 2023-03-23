Cash mkt volumes drop 20% in FY232 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
The average daily turnover in the cash market in FY23 (until March 22) stands at ₹53,564 crore, down almost a fifth from ₹66,799 crore in FY22.
MUMBAI : Despite investor inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) crossing ₹13,000 crore for a fifth consecutive month in February, cash market turnover fell 20% during FY23. Meanwhile, the notional value of derivatives more than doubled thanks to persistent volatility that likely reduced delivery volumes and regulatory restrictions, which drove traders to the derivatives instead of cash trading.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×