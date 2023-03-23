Cash mkt volumes drop 20% in FY23

Against a rise of 19% rise in FY22, Nifty so far this year is down 2.22% to 17,076.9 as of Thursday. A Sebi rule which took full effect in the second half of 2021 mandated that clients trading in the cash market compulsorily put up a 20% upfront margin, which was earlier funded by brokers. The move aimed to reduce systemic risk by protecting the market against broker default in case clients failed to pay up in case their trades went awry.