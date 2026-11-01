Cash rewards coming? PFC, CONCOR, RITES, to Sonata- These firms to announce dividend with Q2 results 2026 this week

Dividend announcement this week: As we enter the final leg of earnings season for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, multiple firms are scheduled to announce their Q2 results 2026 in the coming week.
Power Finance Corporation, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), RITES, Sonata Software are among the key firms that may announce dividends alongside their corporate earnings this week.
Dividend announcements scheduled for this week
At least twenty firms are scheduled to hold their board of directors meeting this week to announce corporate earnings. Alongside Q2FY27 results, these firms may also consider and approve dividends.
CONCOR, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, MOIL, Gopal Snacks, and Kewal Kiran Clothing are scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Monday, November 2. Additionally, their board may also consider and announce payout.
TAAL Tech, BMW Ventures, and Mobavenue AI Tech are among key firms that may announce dividend, alongside Q2FY27, on Tuesday, November 3. PFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Dabur India, Premier Energies, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Shipping Corporation of India, NLC India and RITES may announce dividend, alongside Q2, on November 4.
NBCC India, Emami, and Sonata Software are among the key firms that are scheduled to announce Q2 results on November 5 and investors can also expect dividend reward too.