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Cash rewards coming? PFC, CONCOR, RITES, to Sonata- These firms to announce dividend with Q2 results 2026 this week

At least 20 companies are scheduled to report Q2FY27 results this week, alongside dividend announcements. Companies to watch include Power Finance Corporation, CONCOR, RITES, Sonata Software, NLC India, Aurobindo Pharma and Emami.

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CONCOR
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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:03 PM IST
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Companies that may announce dividend this week (AI image for representational purpose)
Companies that may announce dividend this week (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend announcement this week: As we enter the final leg of earnings season for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, multiple firms are scheduled to announce their Q2 results 2026 in the coming week.

Power Finance Corporation, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), RITES, Sonata Software are among the key firms that may announce dividends alongside their corporate earnings this week.

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Dividend announcements scheduled for this week

At least twenty firms are scheduled to hold their board of directors meeting this week to announce corporate earnings. Alongside Q2FY27 results, these firms may also consider and approve dividends.

CONCOR, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, MOIL, Gopal Snacks, and Kewal Kiran Clothing are scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Monday, November 2. Additionally, their board may also consider and announce payout.

CompanyAnnouncement date
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)2 November 2026
NLC India4 November 2026
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility2 November 2026
MOIL2 November 2026
Gopal Snacks2 November 2026
Kewal Kiran Clothing2 November 2026
Mobavenue AI Tech3 November 2026
TAAL Tech3 November 2026
BMW Ventures3 November 2026
Power Finance Corporation (PFC)4 November 2026
Aurobindo Pharma4 November 2026
Dabur India4 November 2026
Premier Energies4 November 2026
Dr Lal PathLabs4 November 2026
Shipping Corporation of India4 November 2026
RITES4 November 2026
NBCC (India)5 November 2026
Emami5 November 2026
Sonata Software5 November 2026
Premco Global6 November 2026

TAAL Tech, BMW Ventures, and Mobavenue AI Tech are among key firms that may announce dividend, alongside Q2FY27, on Tuesday, November 3. PFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Dabur India, Premier Energies, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Shipping Corporation of India, NLC India and RITES may announce dividend, alongside Q2, on November 4.

NBCC India, Emami, and Sonata Software are among the key firms that are scheduled to announce Q2 results on November 5 and investors can also expect dividend reward too.

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