Cash rewards coming? PFC, CONCOR, RITES, to Sonata- These firms to announce dividend with Q2 results 2026 this week

Dividend announcement this week: As we enter the final leg of earnings season for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, multiple firms are scheduled to announce their Q2 results 2026 in the coming week.

Power Finance Corporation, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), RITES, Sonata Software are among the key firms that may announce dividends alongside their corporate earnings this week.

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Dividend announcements scheduled for this week At least twenty firms are scheduled to hold their board of directors meeting this week to announce corporate earnings. Alongside Q2FY27 results, these firms may also consider and approve dividends.

CONCOR, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, MOIL, Gopal Snacks, and Kewal Kiran Clothing are scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Monday, November 2. Additionally, their board may also consider and announce payout.

Company Announcement date Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) 2 November 2026 NLC India 4 November 2026 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 2 November 2026 MOIL 2 November 2026 Gopal Snacks 2 November 2026 Kewal Kiran Clothing 2 November 2026 Mobavenue AI Tech 3 November 2026 TAAL Tech 3 November 2026 BMW Ventures 3 November 2026 Power Finance Corporation (PFC) 4 November 2026 Aurobindo Pharma 4 November 2026 Dabur India 4 November 2026 Premier Energies 4 November 2026 Dr Lal PathLabs 4 November 2026 Shipping Corporation of India 4 November 2026 RITES 4 November 2026 NBCC (India) 5 November 2026 Emami 5 November 2026 Sonata Software 5 November 2026 Premco Global 6 November 2026

TAAL Tech, BMW Ventures, and Mobavenue AI Tech are among key firms that may announce dividend, alongside Q2FY27, on Tuesday, November 3. PFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Dabur India, Premier Energies, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Shipping Corporation of India, NLC India and RITES may announce dividend, alongside Q2, on November 4.

NBCC India, Emami, and Sonata Software are among the key firms that are scheduled to announce Q2 results on November 5 and investors can also expect dividend reward too.

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