Cash Ur Drive Marketing shares list at 19% premium over IPO price.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing share price listed at ₹155 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, August 7. The shares of Cash Ur Drive Marketing listed at 19 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹130.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing share fell over 5 per cent to ₹147.25 apiece during the intraday session on Thursday, immediately after being listed on NSE.

The shares of Cash Ur Drive Marketing were trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market before listing.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO details The Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO was open for subscription from July 31 to August 4. The allotment of SME IPO was finalised on August 5.

The SME IPO had received strong response from investors across all segments. On the final day of bidding, the Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO was oversubscribed by 81.94 times overall, with the retail investor portion subscribed 62.41 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment 135.23 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category 76.19 times.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing has secured SEBI's approval to launch its IPO worth ₹60.79 crore. The entire issue will be a fresh offering amounting to ₹58.10 crore, with no component of an offer for sale. The IPO comprises 2,07,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Additionally, the company has set the IPO price band between ₹123 and ₹130 per share.

For retail investors, the IPO offers a lot size of 2,000 shares, applicable for both the minimum and maximum investment limits.

The company posted a revenue of ₹142.18 crores in 2025, up from ₹97.77 crores in 2024. Its profit also rose to ₹17.68 crores in 2025, compared to ₹9.22 crores in the previous year.

Founded in 2009, Cash Ur Drive Marketing is an outdoor advertising firm that specializes in placing advertisements on vehicles, effectively transforming them into mobile billboards.

These vehicle-mounted ads travel through various locations, showcasing brands or messages to a wide audience on the move. The company’s key strengths lie in its experienced leadership, end-to-end advertising solutions, and a strong customer-centric approach.