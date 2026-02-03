Castrol India Q3 results: Net profit drops 10% YoY to ₹245 crore; ₹5.25 dividend announced — Details here

Castrol India Q3 results: Castrol India announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. The company recorded a nearly 10% fall in its net profits to ₹245 crore, compared to ₹271 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Castrol India dividend On Tuesday, Castrol India's board of directors announced a ₹5.25 per share final dividend for the stock market investors, according to an exchange filing. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of ₹5.25 per share for every share they own in the company.

The company “recommended a Final Dividend of ₹5.25 per share of the face value of ₹5/- each for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the 48th Annual General Meeting,” according to the NSE filing.

The company has also fixed the ‘Record Date’ of the final dividend issue for eligible shareholders to qualify for the payment. Castrol India fixed the record date on Monday, 23 March 2026.

The company is expected to pay out the final dividend payment on or before Monday, 27 April 2026, according to the NSE filing.