Castrol India share price rises 5% as news reports suggest large corporates may be eyeing the BP's lubricant business

Stock Market Today: Castrol India share price gained more than 5% during the morning trades on Thursday as news reports suggested that large corporates such as Reliance Industries, Aramco may be eyeing the BP's lubricants business

Castrol India -Reliance, others may be eyeing BP's lubricant business As per Reuters News report dated 28 May 2025, the lubricant business of BP has attracted interest from Reliance Industries and others

Reuters report said that “BP's (BP PLC) Castrol lubricants business is attracting interest from companies such as India's Reliance Industries , Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter”.

The business has also attracted interest from buyout firms Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds, the Bloomberg report said, adding that a deal could fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion, suggested Reuters.

The news flow around corporates showing interest in BP's Lubricants business has remained strong for a few months now. On 6 March'2025, PTI had attributed gains for Shares of lubes maker Castrol India, a unit of BP, to news flow suggesting that Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco is considering taking ownership of BP's lubricant brand.

As the developments around BP's Lubricant business will be watched for, in the meanwhile analyst had maintained positive views on Sactrol India post Q4 results

Analysts Views on Castrol India Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd post Q4 results had said that Castrol India has always enjoyed a strong brand legacy, and we are confident in its ability to maintain profitability through an improved product mix, stringent cost-control measures, and the launch of advanced products that command better realization. They had said that their Ebitda margin assumptions are already within the company’s guided range of 22-25%.

MOFSL valued the stock at 25 times Price to earnings and arrive at a target price of ₹250 reiterating their BUY rating.

Castrol India share price movement Castrol India share price that opened at ₹208.75 and at the time of opening was slightly higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹206.45 . The Castrol India share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹220.50, which marked gains of more than 5% during the Intraday trades for Castrol India share price.