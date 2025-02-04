Mint Market

Castrol India share price rises 9% to hit 2-week high after Q4 results

Castrol India's shares rose 9% to 192.90 following company's Q4CY24 and full-year results. Q4 revenue increased by 7% to 1354 crore, while profit after tax grew 12% to 271 crore. Full-year revenue reached 5365 crore, a 6% rise over last year.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated4 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Castrol India share price rises 9% to hit 2-week high after Q4 results(Pixabay)

Shares of Castrol India jumped 9% in early morning trade today on Tuesday, February 4, to a two-week high of 192.90 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company's December quarter and full-year performance, which was released post-market hours on Monday.

The company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting. For 4Q, from October to December 2024, the company registered revenue from operations of 1,354 crore, achieving a growth of 7% over 1,264 crore in 4Q 2023. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for 4Q 2024 stood at 371 crore, marking a gain of 14% from 324 crore in 4Q 2023.

The profit after tax (PAT) for 4Q 2024 stood at 271 crore, registering a growth of 12% as against 242 crore in 4Q 2023. 

For the full year ended 31 December 2024, the company registered revenue from operations of 5,365 crore, recording a steady growth of 6% over 5,075 crore in the year ended 31 December 2023.

PBT for 2024 stood at 1,258 crore, marking a growth of 6% from 1,181 crore in 2023. PAT for 2024 stood at 927 crore, marking a growth of 7% from 864 crore in 2023, as per the company's earnings filing. 

Commenting on the annual performance, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “2024 was a year of significant progress for Castrol India. We introduced meaningful innovations in key product categories and enhanced our market reach. Castrol EDGE continued to set high standards for lubricants in high-performance cars, while CRB TURBOMAX+ CK4 is delivering improved performance for India's trucking fleet. For our industrial partners, we advanced rust protection through customized solutions."

Lele further stated that the company has strengthened its presence in rural India, now reaching over 36,000 workshops and stores as part of its broader network of more than 143,000 outlets across the country. This extensive reach allows millions of consumers to trust Castrol in keeping their vehicles running efficiently. That trust inspires us to continuously innovate and serve them better, he added.

“In 2025, we will continue the promise by focusing on the delivery of high-quality products and services to the automotive and industrial sectors. A key milestone this year is the relaunch of ACTIV, our biggest brand, in the first quarter. Improving our footprint in rural India is going to be a priority, along with introducing innovative service offerings across regions. Making Castrol more accessible and affordable has been a key strategy, and we intend to scale it further to get more consumers into our network. With a strong focus on customer needs and resilient manufacturing, we aim to strengthen our leadership in the industry,” Lele added.

Stock up 70% since June 2022

Castrol share price since June 2022 has spiked from 112 apiece to the current trading price of 190 apiece, resulting in a gain of 70%. Castrol India, part of the BP group, is a leading lubricant company with a 115-year presence in India. It operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network, reaching over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST
