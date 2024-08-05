Markets
Is Castrol India’s data centre investment the right move for future growth?
Equitymaster 5 min read 05 Aug 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Summary
- Castrol India is expanding into data centre cooling, leveraging its deep expertise in fluid technology to develop innovative products that meet these demands.
Diversification has become a strategic imperative for organisations seeking sustained growth and resilience.
