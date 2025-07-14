Castrol India shares surge almost 6% after ₹4,131 crore tax dispute resolved in company’s favour

Shares of Castrol India rallied nearly 6 percent on July 14 after the company secured a major legal victory in a ₹4,131 crore tax dispute with the Maharashtra Sales Tax Department (MSTD). The Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) ruled in favour of the lubricant manufacturer, rejecting the department’s appeals for the disputed period spanning over a decade.

CESTAT Rules in Castrol’s Favour, Ending Longstanding Tax Dispute In an exchange filing dated July 11, Castrol India informed investors that CESTAT had ruled in the company’s favour, dismissing the appeals made by MSTD for the tax assessment years from 2007–08 to 2015–16 and for 2017–18. The ruling ends a protracted legal battle involving allegations of inter-state sales conducted through Clearing and Forwarding Agents (CFAs) outside Maharashtra, based on customer orders.

The MSTD had argued that the transfer of goods from Castrol's facilities in Maharashtra to CFAs in other states constituted taxable inter-state sales. Castrol India, however, contested this by stating that the goods were not dispatched under pre-existing customer orders and were instead moved for stocking purposes, a practice fully compliant with prevailing tax laws.

The company had earlier received favourable verdicts from the MVAT Tribunal for all ten years under dispute, but the MSTD escalated the matter to CESTAT for nine of those years. With the tribunal now ruling against MSTD's appeals, Castrol India emerges from the litigation unscathed.

No Financial Impact, Legal Position Already Favourable In its FY24 annual report, Castrol India had noted that the possibility of an economic outflow was "remote" and had therefore not made any provisions for the ₹4,131 crore in its financials. The company had cited strong legal precedents and previous industry verdicts that supported its tax methodology.

“The company’s tax payment methodology in respect of goods sold is adequately supported by robust legal grounds and precedents. In our opinion, the said demands are unjustified,” Castrol India had said in its annual disclosure. With CESTAT’s latest ruling backing the company’s stand, there will be no impact on its balance sheet.

Stock Price Gains Following the announcement, Castrol India’s stock jumped 5.6 percent to a day’s high of ₹232.40 on July 14. Despite the positive development, the stock remains 18 percent below its 52-week high of ₹284.40, touched in August 2024. It had also hit a 52-week low of ₹162.80 in January 2025.

The stock has delivered a mixed performance over the past year, losing more than 12 percent. However, its trajectory has improved in recent months. In July so far, the stock is up 3.5 percent, building on a 2.5 percent gain in June and a 9.5 percent rise in May. Prior to that, it had dipped 2.5 percent in April and 2.7 percent in March. February was particularly strong, with a 20 percent surge, while January saw a 10 percent decline.

