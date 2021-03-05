Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment faces reckoning as tech trade stalls
- Firm’s ETFs are underperforming badly as investor sentiment shifts toward cyclical shares tied to an economic upswing
ARK Investment Management LLC’s winning bets on disruptive technology companies cemented Cathie Wood’s status as Wall Street’s hottest fund manager since Peter Lynch or Bill Gross.
Now, those gambits threaten to make ARK a high-profile casualty of the recent shift in investor sentiment away from tech stocks and toward cyclical shares tied to an economic upswing.
