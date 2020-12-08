Caution advised at higher levels as Sensex, Nifty extend record-breaking streak

“As per Japanese candlestick formation, the Nifty 50 index has formed Doji formation at the top of the current up move. It is an indication of indecisive activity after a rally of 650 points in Nifty 50 index. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index should trade in the range of 13460 and 13300. Below 13350 levels, the index could fall to 13250 or 13200 levels. On the higher side, 13460 would act as a strongest hurdle and above that, the chances of hitting 13550 levels would turn bright. Traders need to be extra cautious in the market as small-cap stock are participating heavily in the momentum of the market. Buying is advisable only on major dips at around 13200/13180 levels."