Cautious German savers brave the stock market
- Negative bank rates and booming U.S. stocks like Amazon, Tesla—even GameStop—embolden investors
Michael Schacht, 70 years old, is a typical German saver. Risk-averse, the clothing-shop owner kept the equivalent of $300,000 in a local bank in a small town near Hamburg.
Then, earlier this year, Mr. Schacht’s bank told him it wanted to charge him a negative 0.5% interest rate to hold his money.
