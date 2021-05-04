Subscribe
Cautious German savers brave the stock market

Cautious German savers brave the stock market

Photo: AFP
4 min read . 07:00 PM IST PATRICIA KOWSMANN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Negative bank rates and booming U.S. stocks like Amazon, Tesla—even GameStop—embolden investors

Michael Schacht, 70 years old, is a typical German saver. Risk-averse, the clothing-shop owner kept the equivalent of $300,000 in a local bank in a small town near Hamburg.

Then, earlier this year, Mr. Schacht’s bank told him it wanted to charge him a negative 0.5% interest rate to hold his money.

