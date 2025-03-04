India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Tuesday, March 4, announced that it had approved the proposed acquisition plan of up to 72.8 per cent stake in the cement maker, according to a social media post on X.

“CCI approves the proposed acquisition of up to 72.8% shareholding of Orient Cement Limited by Ambuja Cements Limited,” said CCI in its post on the social media platform X.

According to the news agency Reuters report, the Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cement unveiled its plans to buy a stake worth $451 million in Orient Cement in an effort to compete with the industry behemoth and the Birla-owned UltraTech Cement.

“The proposed transaction comprises the acquisition of 46.80 per cent of the issued share capital in the target (Orient Cement) by the acquirer (Ambuja Cements),” said CCI in the official release which will increase Ambuja Cement's stake in the target company to 72.8 per cent.

According to a PTI report, the proposal for the acquisition of a majority stake in Orient Cement Limited was for ₹8,100 crore. Ambuja Cements' scale of operations includes operating 22 integrated cement plants in India, 10 bulk cement terminals and 21 grinding units.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Ambuja Cements shares closed 0.57 per cent higher at ₹474.85 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹472.15 at the previous market close. The CCI approval announcement came after market operating hours on March 4.

The Adani-owned cement maker's shares have given stock market investors over 130 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is trading 23.19 per cent lower in the last one-year period. Ambuja Cements shares have lost nearly 12 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Orient Cement Share Price Orient Cement shares closed 0.86 per cent lower at ₹327.50 after Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹330.35 at the previous market close.

Orient Cement shares have gained more than 320 per cent in the last five years and 42.30 per cent in the last one-year period. However, the shares are trading 5.02 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.