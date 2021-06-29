CCI rejects complaint of anti-competitive practices made against NSE

CCI noted that it tends to agree with the submission that if there has been a bonafide choice of a particular technology, coupled with the fact that the sector regulator has not observed any instance of fraudulent conduct in violation of Sebi (PFUTP) Regulations in the provision of the co-location facility which has been the mainstay of the allegations against NSE, then it ought not to be found in contravention of Section 4 of the Competition Act, in the facts and circumstances of the present case.