OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >CDC Group sells 3.7% stake in Equitas Holdings worth 104 crore

Mumbai: CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, on Wednesday sold 8 million shares or 3.7% stake in Equitas Holdings Ltd for around Rs104 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the data from stock exchanges, CDC Group PLC sold 8 million shares of Equitas Holdings at an average price of 130 per share, aggregating to 104 crore on the exchanges.

Before the sale of shares, CDC Group held 5.23% stake in Equitas Holdings, equivalent to 17.86 million equity shares. Hence, the total shareholding of the U.K.’s development finance institution to come down to 2.89%, equivalent to 9.86 million equity shares.

Equitas Holdings reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at 85.77 crore for the quarter-ended March 2021 against a net profit of 14.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Total income gained 20.28% to 947.66 crore for the March 2021 quarter over 787.90 crore for the same quarter last year.

From the beginning of the year, shares of Equitas Holdings gained 90.34% against a rise of 9.56% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Shares of Equitas Holdings on Wednesday lost 1.70% to close at 130 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.26% to close at 52,443.71 points.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout