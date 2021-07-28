CDC Group sells 3.7% stake in Equitas Holdings worth 104 crore

Equitas Holdings reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹85.77 crore for the quarter-ended March 2021 against a net profit of ₹14.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Total income gained 20.28% to ₹947.66 crore for the March 2021 quarter over ₹787.90 crore for the same quarter last year.

