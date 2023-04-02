With a market worth of Rs. 2.66 Cr., Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) sector. The company's primary source of income is from its trade in fabrication materials, which is its primary line of business. The company primarily engages in the trade of textile items and related operations in India. It also invests any surplus money in shares and securities.

“In compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, Members of the Company hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record Date for Sub-division in face value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- each on 31st May. 2023," said Radhagobind Commercial in a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter ended December 2022 the company recorded a net income of ₹0.01 Cr and its net expenses reached ₹0.06 Cr. Radhagobind Commercial said its EBIT stood at ₹(-0.05) Cr during Q3FY23 whereas its net profit stood at ₹(-0.05) Cr. The company said its EPS dropped to ₹-0.36 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹-0.07 in Q3FY22.

On Friday the shares of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd closed on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit of ₹18.50 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume of 5,011 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.39% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 19.57% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹36.75 on (28/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹17.10 on (31/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 49.65% below the 1 year high and 8.18% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a public shareholding of 100.00%. The shares of Radhagobind Commercial are currently trading at a TTM EPS of ₹-0.69, PE ratio of -26.64x, PB ratio of 0.83x and ROE of -3.10%.

