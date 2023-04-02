CDGS stock approves stock split, scrip at 5% lower circuit level

On Friday the shares of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd closed on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit of ₹18.50 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume of 5,011 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.39% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 19.57% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹36.75 on (28/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹17.10 on (31/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 49.65% below the 1 year high and 8.18% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a public shareholding of 100.00%. The shares of Radhagobind Commercial are currently trading at a TTM EPS of ₹-0.69, PE ratio of -26.64x, PB ratio of 0.83x and ROE of -3.10%.