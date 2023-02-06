CDGS stock hit 52-week-high after signing agreement with Centre & Karnataka govt
With a market valuation of ₹26,726.93 Cr, Rajesh Exports Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. The corporation, which has operations all over the world and is headquartered in Bangalore, India, is a pioneer in the worldwide gold business. The largest exporter of gold items from India and the lowest-priced manufacturer of gold jewellery in the world is Rajesh Exports Ltd. (REL), which handles 35% of the world's gold production. On Monday, shares of Rajesh Exports rose by almost 9% in the early trading session, setting a new 52-week high. On the NSE, the stock reached a new 52-week high of ₹1,029.70 before closing at ₹904.70 with a 4.45% downside gap from its previous close of ₹946.85. The stock recorded a total average volume of 1,100,358 shares including BSE and NSE compared to the weekly average volume of 552,649 shares.
