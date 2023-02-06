CDGS stock hit 52-week-high after signing agreement with Centre & Karnataka govt

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research at Share India said “Rajesh Exports is in structurally up trend after making recent lows. The historical price action in the stock reflects that any meaning full in the stock attract market participants, which helps the stock to gain its uptrend. Currently, On technical setup, the 14 periods RSI is in Buy zone, the parabolic SAR is trading below the price action which indicates up move in the stock is probable in the near term. The stock is trading well above its MAs further strengthening the bull run. The immediate support is placed around 840 levels and below that is 780 levels. Whereas, immediate resistance is placed at 1050 levels and above that are 1080 levels for near terms. The immediate target in Rajesh Exports stock is placed around 1050 levels in coming trading sessions. As we can see stock is showing out performance continuously if it is above to close above 1000 then it can reach upto 1400 in 6 months."