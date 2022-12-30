CDGS stock is 1400% above 52-week-low, Board approves 1:5 stock split

The shares of RO Jewels Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹64.75 apiece level, touching a 4.77% upper circuit level after hitting a fresh 52-week-high of ₹64.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 481,200 shares. The RO Jewels Initial Public Offering (IPO) was started from March 12 to March 17, 2020, and on March 25 it got listed on the stock exchanges. The RO Jewels IPO was an SME IPO with 1,365,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a maximum value of Rs. 4.91 Crores. The issue price of the IPO was capped at ₹36 per share. Since it was listed on stock exchanges two years after its initial public offering (IPO), the stock has climbed by 540.45%, setting an all-time high. On March 29,2022, the stock reached a 52-week low of Rs. 4.05, indicating that at the current market price, it is trading 1498.76% higher than the one-year low. The company recorded a promoter shareholding of 20.30% for the quarter that ended in September, or Q2FY23, and a public stake of 79.70%.