CDGS stock is 59% above 52-week-low, Board declares 1:1 bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We refer to our letter dated November 02, 2022, informing about the Declaration by the Board of Directors of the Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the Ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each be issued for every 1 existing Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. In this regard, we further want to inform that the Bonus Issue has been approved by the Shareholders on December 04, 2022 vide postal ballot and pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, December 16, 2022 has been fixed as the ‘Record Date’ by the Management Committee of the Company for the purpose of determining the eligible Shareholders for the issue / allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company."