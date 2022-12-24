CDGS stock is at a 52-week-low level, analysts see a 92% potential upside

They have said in a note that “We interacted with GREENP CFO V Venkatramani to gain a perspective on the company’s growth prospects and sector outlook. MDF imports have risen during the last couple of months as (i) Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia flooded the global market with plain MDF supplies following a decline in their furniture exports to the US & Europe, and (ii) ocean freight has fallen to US$ 600/cbm vs. US$ 1,450-1,500 during Covid and US$ 850 pre-Covid. MDF imports into India were in the range of 2,000-3,000cbm per month from April to August, which has swelled to 13,600cbm and 17,800cbm in September and October respectively and could be at similar or higher levels in November. Per management, GREENP is comfortable with imports below 20,000cbm per month and will prefer to maintain pricing, instead taking a hit on volumes if needed."