CDGS stock is over 1000% above 52-week-low, record date for stock split fixed

CDGS stock is over 1000% above 52-week-low, record date for stock split fixed2 min read . 07:02 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 39.94 Cr., Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 39.94 Cr., Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) industry. Deep Diamond India Ltd., which was established in 1993, has been offering 18K diamond jewellery for 25 years. The company's board of directors set a record stock split date today, which market observers may employ to predict future price movements.
For the purpose of sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each, the record date has been fixed as Friday, January 20, 2023, said the Board of Directors of the company in a stock exchange filing today.
The shares of Deep Diamond India Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹124.80 apiece, down by 0.08% from the previous close of ₹124.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,689 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 11,965 shares.
The stock value has risen from ₹14.40 on February 27, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 766.67%. The stock price climbed from ₹10.60 on June 24, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,077.36%. The stock price rose from ₹14.88 on January 4, 2022, to the present market price during the course of 1 year, resulting in a multibagger return of 738.71%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past six months of 480.47% and has appreciated by 50.45% during the past month.
The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹171.95 on (25/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹11.00 on (23/02/2022), indicating at the current market price the stock is trading 27.42% below the 1 year high and 1,034.54% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 0.13% and a public stake of 99.87%.
