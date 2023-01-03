CDGS stock is over 1000% above 52-week-low, record date for stock split fixed

The stock value has risen from ₹14.40 on February 27, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 766.67%. The stock price climbed from ₹10.60 on June 24, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,077.36%. The stock price rose from ₹14.88 on January 4, 2022, to the present market price during the course of 1 year, resulting in a multibagger return of 738.71%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past six months of 480.47% and has appreciated by 50.45% during the past month.