CDGS stock rallies over 400% in 3 years, record date fixed for 1:1 rights issue

The shares of Pacific Industries Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹420.85 apiece level, up by 13.84% from the previous close of ₹369.70. The stock recorded a total volume of 22,812 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 711 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 178.34% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 428.42% during the past three years. The stock has dropped 22.45% over the past year, while the scrip has gained 29.69% over the past six months. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹602.00 on (13/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹311.10 (12/08/2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 73.99% and a public stake of 26.01%.