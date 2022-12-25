Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  CDGS stock sets record date for 32.76 Cr share buyback at a premium of 53%

CDGS stock sets record date for 32.76 Cr share buyback at a premium of 53%

2 min read . 04:38 PM ISTVipul Das
On Friday the shares of Tips Industries closed on the BSE at 1693 apiece, down by 5.67% from the previous close of 1794.75.

  • With a market worth of 2,195.59 Cr, Tips Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the consumer discretionary industry.

With a market worth of 2,195.59 Cr, Tips Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the consumer discretionary industry. One of the largest corporate houses in the music and entertainment industries is the company. The company announced a share buyback in November for 32.76 crore. In order to buyback up to 1,26,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, or up to 0.97% of all fully paid-up equity shares, the company set a price of 2,600 per share. The offer size of the buyback constitutes 24.59% of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company, and represents 0.97% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company. At the current market price, the buyback price represents a premium of 53.57% over the closing price of the stock on BSE on Friday.

With a market worth of 2,195.59 Cr, Tips Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the consumer discretionary industry. One of the largest corporate houses in the music and entertainment industries is the company. The company announced a share buyback in November for 32.76 crore. In order to buyback up to 1,26,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, or up to 0.97% of all fully paid-up equity shares, the company set a price of 2,600 per share. The offer size of the buyback constitutes 24.59% of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company, and represents 0.97% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company. At the current market price, the buyback price represents a premium of 53.57% over the closing price of the stock on BSE on Friday.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Friday, December 30, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback."

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Friday, December 30, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback."

On November 9, the company informed stock exchange filings that its Board of Directors has approved “buyback by the Company of up to 1,26,000 (One Lakh Twenty Six Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each of the Company (“Equity Shares") representing up to 0.97% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 2,600/- (Rupees Two Thousand Six Hundred only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price") payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 32,76,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Two Crores Seventy Six Lakhs Only) (“Buyback Size"), which is 24.59% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves as per the audited financial statement of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022."

On November 9, the company informed stock exchange filings that its Board of Directors has approved “buyback by the Company of up to 1,26,000 (One Lakh Twenty Six Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each of the Company (“Equity Shares") representing up to 0.97% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 2,600/- (Rupees Two Thousand Six Hundred only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price") payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 32,76,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Two Crores Seventy Six Lakhs Only) (“Buyback Size"), which is 24.59% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves as per the audited financial statement of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022."

On Friday the shares of Tips Industries closed on the BSE at 1693 apiece, down by 5.67% from the previous close of 1794.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 3,817 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,494 shares. The stock has appreciated by 1300% over the past five years, and by over 1800% over the past three years. The stock has lost 1.34 percent over the past year, and it has dropped 11.2 percent YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 2,397.57 on (18/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of 1,273.95 on (14/06/2022). For Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 74.98% and a public shareholding of 25.02%.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

On Friday the shares of Tips Industries closed on the BSE at 1693 apiece, down by 5.67% from the previous close of 1794.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 3,817 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,494 shares. The stock has appreciated by 1300% over the past five years, and by over 1800% over the past three years. The stock has lost 1.34 percent over the past year, and it has dropped 11.2 percent YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 2,397.57 on (18/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of 1,273.95 on (14/06/2022). For Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 74.98% and a public shareholding of 25.02%.

 

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP