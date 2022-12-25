CDGS stock sets record date for 32.76 Cr share buyback at a premium of 53%

With a market worth of ₹2,195.59 Cr, Tips Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the consumer discretionary industry. One of the largest corporate houses in the music and entertainment industries is the company. The company announced a share buyback in November for ₹32.76 crore. In order to buyback up to 1,26,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, or up to 0.97% of all fully paid-up equity shares, the company set a price of ₹2,600 per share. The offer size of the buyback constitutes 24.59% of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company, and represents 0.97% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company. At the current market price, the buyback price represents a premium of 53.57% over the closing price of the stock on BSE on Friday.

