CDGS stock shall pay 100% final dividend soon: Check record date here

Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 3,093.25 crore that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry
Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 3,093.25 crore that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. With production facilities established in India and exports to more than 50 nations, Indo Count Industries Ltd is a global leader in bed linen. The company has a 153 million metre capacity per year, of which 18 million metres are currently being produced. For three years running, the company has received Gold Trophies from TEXPROCIL for having the leading bed linen export output. The company has disclosed the record date for the 100% dividend.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of Shareholders for Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for financial year 2021-22 is Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The dividend, if declared at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid by October 28, 2022 to the Shareholders holding shares as on close of business hours of Tuesday, September 20, 2022."
Today, Galaxy Universal's GAIAM brand and Indo Count made official their new collaboration for launching an exclusive Home Textiles Collection. GAIAM is a market-leading yoga, health, and wellness brand. This is the GAIAM's first foray into the bath and bedding markets, and it will make use of Indo Count's avant-garde technological innovations and fashionable designs. The GAIAM home collection will provide a wide selection of bath and bedding products. The GAIAM home collection will debut in-store and online in the US, Canada, and Mexico with retail partners in the spring of 2023. It will be showcased during the 2022 September Home Textiles Market Week at Indo Count's 5th Avenue showroom in New York City (September 19–22).
“This is our first comprehensive lifestyle partnership in North America, and GAIAM is uniquely positioned to reach consumers who know and love the brand and that are seeking to achieve balance in their lives through the restorative power of a good night’s sleep," said KK Lalpuria, Indo Count’s Executive Director, and CEO. He further added that “We’ve been searching for the right brand partner to build innovative, value-add products and we will deliver on the GAIAM brand promise to make wellness accessible to all."
“We are thrilled to be working with GAIAM - who enjoys such impressive reach - and look forward to building a GAIAM home collection of health & wellness products that are so timely and relevant in today’s market. We have partnered with a best-in-class home textiles manufacturer, Indo Count," said James Setton, Galaxy’s COO. He further said that “With their extensive design and development capabilities, we are excited to show the retail community how Gaiam home can fit into their assortments."
Today's closing price for Indo Count Industries Ltd shares was ₹150.00 a piece, down 4.28% from yesterday's close of ₹156.70. The stock has dropped 44.21% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 41.19% so far in 2022.
