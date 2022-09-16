CDGS stock shall pay 100% final dividend soon: Check record date here

Today, Galaxy Universal's GAIAM brand and Indo Count made official their new collaboration for launching an exclusive Home Textiles Collection. GAIAM is a market-leading yoga, health, and wellness brand. This is the GAIAM's first foray into the bath and bedding markets, and it will make use of Indo Count's avant-garde technological innovations and fashionable designs. The GAIAM home collection will provide a wide selection of bath and bedding products. The GAIAM home collection will debut in-store and online in the US, Canada, and Mexico with retail partners in the spring of 2023. It will be showcased during the 2022 September Home Textiles Market Week at Indo Count's 5th Avenue showroom in New York City (September 19–22).

