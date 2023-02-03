CDGS stock surges over 15% as Board approves special interim dividend of ₹67
TV Today Network is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹1,707.12 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) sector. The shares of TV Today Network rallied 16.02% on the BSE and 15.47% on the NSE today at closing after the Board declared a special interim dividend of Rs. 67 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
